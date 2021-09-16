Abu Dhabi: Real estate firm ordered to return Dh1 million to client for breach of agreement

A man, who bought a plot of land for Dh1 million from the company, did not receive the land he purchased or the documents granting him ownership

A real estate firm in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay Dh1 million to a businessman for failing to fulfil a land purchase agreement.

The man purchased the plot of land in Abu Dhabi for Dh1 million and paid the firm Dh970,000 of the total amount, according to the complainant’s lawsuit. However, the firm neither handed him the plot of land he purchased nor the documents granting him ownership, which the man said was a breach of the sales agreement.

The businessman said he had asked the real estate firm to hand over his land to him or refund his money, but his efforts were in vain.

In addition to refunding the amount he had paid, the businessman demanded Dh400,000 as compensation for the financial and moral damage he suffered because of the company’s delay in giving him the land.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling, instructing the real estate firm to pay the businessman Dh970,000 and a 5 per cent delayed interest annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment is made.

The judge had also ordered the defendant to pay the complainant Dh60,000 in damages and for his legal expenses.

The real estate firm had challenged the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which upheld the first verdict but reduced the amount from Dh970,000 to Dh943,332. This is in addition to the Dh60,000 compensation, bringing the total amount to Dh1 million.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com