Abu Dhabi rated the 10th most popular city in the world for expats
The UAE Capital received its positive rating in the 2020 InterNations Expat City Ranking survey.
Abu Dhabi has been ranked the 10th most popular city for expats globally, according to the 2020 InterNations Expat City Ranking of 66 cities.
More than 15,000 expats from 173 nationalities took part in the survey rating more than 25 aspects of urban life abroad, including quality of life, getting settled, finance and housing.
Abu Dhabi's high ranking follows another positive rating for the UAE Capital last week.
The city jumped 13 places to significantly enhance its position from 20th to the 7th ranking in the prestigious “outlook index” of the Global Cities Report (GCR) released by management consulting firm Kearney.
