Abu Dhabi project to eliminate traffic accident deaths

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 24, 2021
Photo: Wam

A new project aims to eliminate traffic fatalities in Abu Dhabi. 'Vision Zero Strategy Development Project' aims to achieve a zero rate of road deaths.

The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety’s strategy revolves around building a safe transport system in which human errors do not result in deaths. The system also takes into account the limited physical capabilities of the human body in enduring collisions.

The project’s scope includes the development of an action plan covering all strategic pillars: Establishing safe roads, implementing safe speeds, developing safety specifications for vehicles, enhancing road users' responsibility towards others, and developing a response system for traffic accidents.

These will be achieved through the use of necessary tools and the launch of several initiatives and projects from many disciplines, including education, drivers’ training programmes, vehicles and drivers licensing procedures, laws and rules, traffic control, specifications, creativity and innovation, coordination, and scientific research.

Chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety includes Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Staff Reporter



