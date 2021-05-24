- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Abu Dhabi project to eliminate traffic accident deaths
The system also takes into account the limited physical capabilities of the human body in enduring collisions.
A new project aims to eliminate traffic fatalities in Abu Dhabi. 'Vision Zero Strategy Development Project' aims to achieve a zero rate of road deaths.
The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety’s strategy revolves around building a safe transport system in which human errors do not result in deaths. The system also takes into account the limited physical capabilities of the human body in enduring collisions.
DON'T MISS:
>> UAE: New tool to help predict, ease traffic
>> Video: Abu Dhabi alerts system warns of traffic jams, bad weather
The project’s scope includes the development of an action plan covering all strategic pillars: Establishing safe roads, implementing safe speeds, developing safety specifications for vehicles, enhancing road users' responsibility towards others, and developing a response system for traffic accidents.
These will be achieved through the use of necessary tools and the launch of several initiatives and projects from many disciplines, including education, drivers’ training programmes, vehicles and drivers licensing procedures, laws and rules, traffic control, specifications, creativity and innovation, coordination, and scientific research.
Chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety includes Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
-
Weather
Cloud-seeding in UAE: Rain, sandstorm alert issued
The alert is on from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24, over some Eastern... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll system: Registered vehicle data...
The new Darb toll gate system was activated on January 2, 2021. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6m for work injury that led...
The company and the engineer in charge of managing the site were... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Pet owner asked to refund customer Dh12,000...
Initially, the defendant gave back Dh8,000, but later made excuses to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fire on school campus under control
No injuries were reported. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Funeral prayers performed for Sheikha Shamsa
The prayers were performed by the Rulers of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Black fungus explainer: 4 facts you need to know
The disease is not contagious, but it does spread from fungal spores... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cloud-seeding in UAE: Heavy rains reported in...
The NCM had earlier issued a code yellow alert for rains, sandstorms READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away