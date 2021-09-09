Abu Dhabi Police warn truck, bus firms not to operate on foggy roads

Violation of rule will attract fine of Dh500 and four black points

Operators of trucks and buses have been warned against using roads in Abu Dhabi during foggy conditions.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday asked owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and officials at companies transporting labourers to alert drivers of these vehicles to abide by the decision banning movement during foggy weather and to enhance precautionary measures to avoid accidents and to ensure safety.

“Buses and trucks moving on the roads during a fog will attract a fine of Dh500 and four traffic points according to article 104 of decree 178 of 2017 regarding driving in times of fog in violation of the instructions of the concerned authority,” said a police statement.

Abu Dhabi Police had banned the movement of these vehicles during foggy conditions due to reduced visibility on roads and to avoid accidents.

“Until the foggy weather is clear, heavy vehicles are not allowed on internal and external roads,” police said.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com