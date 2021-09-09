News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi Police warn truck, bus firms not to operate on foggy roads

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 9, 2021
Wam

Violation of rule will attract fine of Dh500 and four black points


Operators of trucks and buses have been warned against using roads in Abu Dhabi during foggy conditions.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday asked owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and officials at companies transporting labourers to alert drivers of these vehicles to abide by the decision banning movement during foggy weather and to enhance precautionary measures to avoid accidents and to ensure safety.

“Buses and trucks moving on the roads during a fog will attract a fine of Dh500 and four traffic points according to article 104 of decree 178 of 2017 regarding driving in times of fog in violation of the instructions of the concerned authority,” said a police statement.

Abu Dhabi Police had banned the movement of these vehicles during foggy conditions due to reduced visibility on roads and to avoid accidents.

“Until the foggy weather is clear, heavy vehicles are not allowed on internal and external roads,” police said.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210820&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829972&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 