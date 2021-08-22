Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids' online activities

The force makes the recommendation to keep internet predators away from vulnerable children.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged parents to constantly monitor their children’s devices in a bid to safeguard them against online predators.

Several complaints have been made in the past to the police regarding children who were blackmailed or abused online.

Internet-enabled mobile apps can be installed on children’s computers, smartphones and other devices to keep a tab on their online activities.

Usually, the online predators monitor the activity of children and vulnerable teenagers on popular social media sites, the police said.

Captain Yaqoub Yousef Al Hammadi from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Abu Dhabi Police, said several parents are reluctant to use the control-monitoring apps, which could be a risky proposition for their children.

“Data shows that only one in every 20 fathers in the UAE use these apps. The figure came to light following a recent study,” said Al Hammadi.

“I’m advising parents to use online control programmes to discreetly monitor the websites that their children browse in a bid to protect them from cybercriminals,” he added.

Though many children are using social media platforms, their parents are often ignorant about this growing trend, Al Hammadi warned.

He pointed out cyberbullying, blackmailing, posting personally identifiable information online, accessing inappropriate content, and phishing as some of the major risks that children and teenagers could fall prey to.

The police said online predators stalk children, taking advantage of their innocence and lack of adult supervision.

The authorities have urged parents to be on their toes and keep a tab on their children’s online activities.

Earlier, they had warned that scammers might pose as women to gain victims’ trust and then use their personal photographs in a bid to blackmail them to extort money.

The force also warned parents about the predators targeting youngsters through online games.

