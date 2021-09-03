News
Abu Dhabi Police smash international drug ring, seize 816kg of narcotics

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 3, 2021
Authorities urge members of the public not to respond to any messages that promote narcotic substances


The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), in cooperation with its partners, smashed a drug trafficking ring comprising 142 members of various nationalities, and seized 816kg of narcotic substances.

Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD's Criminal Security Sector, said that the anti-narcotics team monitored random posts on social media platforms that contained pictures, videos and audio messages promoting drugs that could be delivered anywhere in the country.

The gang used international phone numbers to promote narcotic substances, he explained.

After launching a search and investigation operation, anti-narcotics officers arrested the drug peddlers while they were trying to place the drugs in different locations for delivery, he said.

The drug traffickers and distributors were caught red-handed and referred to the judiciary for trial, he added.

Al Dhaheri urged members of the public not to respond to messages or deal with people promoting narcotics. They should block the number and immediately report it to the Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626.




