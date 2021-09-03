Abu Dhabi Police smash international drug ring, seize 816kg of narcotics
Authorities urge members of the public not to respond to any messages that promote narcotic substances
The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), in cooperation with its partners, smashed a drug trafficking ring comprising 142 members of various nationalities, and seized 816kg of narcotic substances.
Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD's Criminal Security Sector, said that the anti-narcotics team monitored random posts on social media platforms that contained pictures, videos and audio messages promoting drugs that could be delivered anywhere in the country.
The gang used international phone numbers to promote narcotic substances, he explained.
After launching a search and investigation operation, anti-narcotics officers arrested the drug peddlers while they were trying to place the drugs in different locations for delivery, he said.
The drug traffickers and distributors were caught red-handed and referred to the judiciary for trial, he added.
Al Dhaheri urged members of the public not to respond to messages or deal with people promoting narcotics. They should block the number and immediately report it to the Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626.
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Friday with a...
Dusty conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE does not wait for the future, says Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 978 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Tokyo Paralympics: UAE's Sultan Alaryani wins gold
Sultan Alaryani won the men's 50m rifle event READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How the UAE overcame the worst of the pandemic
The UAE is almost back to normal, with people back at their... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla