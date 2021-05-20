Abu Dhabi Police showcase state-of-the-art equipment to enhance road safety

Advanced technology was on display on the occasion of Accident and Injury Prevention Week

The Abu Dhabi Police said their emergency department is using the latest equipment and advanced technology in transporting and treating traffic accident patients as part of continuous efforts to save precious human lives.

The paramedic's teams are also highly skilled in handling people who get injured in road accidents, they said.

The force has pointed out that its ambulances have been equipped with the latest equipment such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) contaminants and also has state-of-the-art rescue vehicles for rapid intervention during road accidents and to navigate through crowded areas.

The Abu Dhabi Police displayed some of the advanced equipment during an exhibition at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City during the “Accident and Injury Prevention Week”, which ended on Thursday (May 20).

Colonel Thuraya Ali Al-Hashemi, Director of the Medical Services Department, said that the participation in the exhibition was part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s sustained bid to further enhance cooperation and partnership with various government agencies in the UAE's largest emirate.

He noted that an awareness patrol -- the only nationwide patrol specialised in health awareness and education -- an air ambulance, an incubator, a first-aid equipment specialised in transportation, evacuation, and a CBRN ambulance and a sophisticated rescue vehicle were displayed on the occasion.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority also showcased a CBRN ambulance and a state-of-the-art rescue vehicle.

A mobile hazardous materials laboratory, the latest medical equipment used by ambulance and rescue vehicles and the biological bag in a CBRN ambulance used for patients affected in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives-related incidents were also displayed on the occasion.

In February, the Abu Dhabi Police had launched an electronic car call system that automatically sends an alert message to a nearest police station regarding an accident to expedite the accident report and emergency response.

The e-Call system, which has been introduced to all police command centres across the emirate, alerts the police control room directly within seconds after an accident occurs and aids the force with emergency services in the shortest possible time, the authorities said.

Brigadier-General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Abu Dhabi Police, said the force would persist with its efforts to further create awareness about the causes of road accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries and also ensure that drivers mandatorily comply with road safety rules.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com