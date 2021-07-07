News
Abu Dhabi Police deny speed limit change in tunnel

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 7, 2021
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter

The authority has appealed to residents to refrain from posting or sharing unverified reports.


The Abu Dhabi Police have denied social media reports about speed limits being changed in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel.

The police said the speed limit continues to be 80kmph.

The police have appealed to residents to source information from official sources and refrain from posting or sharing unverified reports.

Staff Reporter



