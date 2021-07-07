Abu Dhabi Police deny speed limit change in tunnel
The authority has appealed to residents to refrain from posting or sharing unverified reports.
The Abu Dhabi Police have denied social media reports about speed limits being changed in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel.
The police said the speed limit continues to be 80kmph.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Audio clip about Covid situation in country goes viral; ministry slams rumours
>> UAE denies social media rumour of changing official weekend
# | #_ : .— (@ADPoliceHQ) July 7, 2021
:https://t.co/p21SPNwSvI#__ pic.twitter.com/reIb3rCbvj
The police have appealed to residents to source information from official sources and refrain from posting or sharing unverified reports.
