Abu Dhabi Police debunk rumours of escaped lion in Al Ain
Authorities urge members of the public not to circulate unconfirmed facts.
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday verified that rumours about an ‘escaped lion’ in Al Ain city, that’s been doing the rounds on social media, are not valid.
The police urged residents to refrain from circulating unconfirmed facts, and to avoid spreading panic and fear amongst members of the community.
The police, in a message posted on their Facebook page, stressed on “the need for everyone to be socially responsible by being accurate in the dissemination of information".
Earlier this week, Dubai Police put out an advisory on what to do if you spot a dangerous animal on the streets. "Anyone who finds abandoned or stray dangerous animals shall immediately report the matter to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment or Dubai Municipality,” the police tweeted on Monday.
