Abu Dhabi Police: Clear your toll fines before renewing vehicle permit

Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website or smart app

Vehicle owners in Abu Dhabi must clear all pending fines related to tolls before doing any transaction related to the vehicle, such as transferring or renewing vehicle ownership, authorities have said.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, announced the implementation of traffic fine restrictions for Abu Dhabi registered vehicles, which are issued when passing through DARB toll gates during peak hours. Vehicle owners in Abu Dhabi must clear all pending fines for vehicles registered in DARB, which prevents owners from completing any transaction related to the vehicle, such as transferring or renewing vehicle ownership.

The ITC pointed out that owners of vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi must pay the DARB Toll fees using one of the available channels such as the website (https://darb.itc.gov.ae) or DARB smart app. On the app, the user can select the fee payment service or top-up the electronic wallet and activate the automatic payment feature. The latter option will deduct the fees amount from the user’s account as needed.

The ITC has also invited registered vehicle owners from across the UAE to pay all vehicle-related traffic fines, like non-registration violation or insufficient balance using DARB smart app or the website. This is to enable the drivers to complete their vehicle ownership renewal process, ownership transfer or any vehicle-related transaction.

The centre also urged unregistered vehicle owners to avoid traffic fines by creating their DARB Toll Gate System accounts and register their vehicles that pass through DARB toll gates during peak hours.