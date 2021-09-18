Abu Dhabi: New recyclable waste centre opens in Ruwais City
New facility aimed at educating residents about the proper methods to dispose of daily household waste
A new civic amenity for recyclable waste has opened in Ruwais City in Al Dhafra Region as authorities step up efforts to encourage residents to separate waste at the source.
Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) launched the new facility in collaboration with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as part of its continued support for the UAE National Agenda 2021.
Tadweer said it was working on various initiatives to promote waste segregation at the source, develop innovative waste disposal solutions, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, and transform waste into raw materials to support recycling industries.
Located in Ruwais Housing Complex in Al Dhafra Region, the new civic amenity will help educate residents about the proper methods to dispose of their daily household waste.
ADNOC’s service provider will be in charge of managing the facility.
Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “The opening of our new civic amenity for recyclable waste in Ruwais city demonstrates Tadweer’s sustained efforts to ensure optimal utilization of waste as an input to the production of eco-friendly products that benefit the local economy. In supporting the UAE’s strategic plans in the waste sector, Tadweer reaffirms its leadership in the effective management of waste.”
“By providing such micro-units, Tadweer ensures active public participation in segregation of different types of waste at source. This allows residents to support the Centre’s continued efforts to benefit from recyclable materials and minimize the amount of garbage.
“The opening of this vital facility articulates Tadweer’s commitment to adopting the latest technologies to keep pace with the steady population increase in the Emirate,” Al Kaabi added.
Khaleej Times recently reported that a new recycling mobile app (RECAPP) was introduced in Abu Dhabi to ensure recyclable wastes are collected from homes at no cost. Residents will also get points to redeem for gifts upon using the app.
First launched by Veolia Middle East in November 2020, RECAPP is UAE’s first free-of-charge digital door-to-door mobile app service collecting recyclables and rewarding responsible behaviour for its members.
