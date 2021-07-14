Abu Dhabi: New fines, rules on food, agricultural activities issued

The resolutions will enable the authority to monitor all stages of the food chain from the farm to the dining table, as well as support inspections of agricultural facilities.

Two new resolutions listing 150 violations and fines have been issued in Abu Dhabi to enhance the monitoring of food facilities, agricultural and livestock farms and ranches in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued the resolutions to improve related working systems, adopt the best standards and achieve sustainable development in food safety and vegetable and livestock health, which will help achieve food security and ensure the ideal utilisation of natural resources.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, stressed that the resolutions will enable the authority to better monitor all stages of the food chain from the farm to the dining table, as well as reinforce its regulatory role and support inspections of agricultural facilities.

The resolutions include flexible legal text, underscoring the authority’s keenness to establish practical partnerships and produce and circulate food according to the highest standards, he added, noting that the purpose of the resolutions is to ensure the adherence of establishments to applicable requirements, guarantee the sustainability of the agricultural sector and enhance the emirate’s food safety.

Resolution No. (3) for 2021 on the schedule of administrative violations and fines will come into force on the day after its publication in the official gazette.

The violations and fines covered by the resolution include 150 violations related to food and agricultural activities and animal welfare requirements.

The general violations list comprises 16 items including those related to practicing commercial, industrial or professional activities in agriculture and food. The second category includes 22 violations covering health and hygiene and the infrastructure and equipment of food facilities.

The third category includes 45 violations divided into plant production and agricultural input supply, while the fourth one covers livestock and veterinary facilities. Other violations include beekeeping and honey production.

Meanwhile, Resolution No. (4) for 2021 on reconciliation and grievance procedures for administrative fines regulates reconciliation procedures and stipulates a 25 percent reduction in the value of fines if cases are resolved within 60 days.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com