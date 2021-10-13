Abu Dhabi: New code of practice for marina operations directs safety, environmental factors

Department of Municipalities and Transport's directive includes agreed emergency responses, business continuity plans

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the issuance of a new Code of Practice (CoP), encompassing the main health, safety and environmental considerations expected of commercial marina activities within Abu Dhabi.

Significant measures within the new CoP include agreed emergency responses, and business continuity plans to safeguard businesses against potential risks and hazards, and ways to enable a speedy resumption of operations following an emergency.

The CoP will also augment the flow of information and communication in Arabic and English between staff, clients, visitors, contractors and other stakeholders through the deployment of signage, notice boards, digital communiques such as emails, letters and leaflets.

The new code prepared by the DMT in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, forms an integral part of DMT’s regulatory framework, which provides the drive to regulate and facilitate the safe management of Abu Dhabi’s marine assets and their operations, helping support the emirate’s long-term strategic ambition to become an international top-five maritime centre by 2030.

The new requirements also support wider safety and security regulatory reform and the compulsory attestation of marina berth leasing contracts.

Abu Dhabi Maritime will oversee the organization of marinas referred to in the CoP, which will address the management of several aspects of their business operations, including a set of rules and conditions which must be adhered to by their stakeholders. Areas covered include Safety and Environment, Emergencies, Communications, Marina Inspection, and Maintenance and Security. People can review the new executive regulations issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, available at www.dmt.gov.ae.

In compliance with the CoP, attestation of Marina Berth Leasing Contracts by DMT will now be mandatory no later than six months, or at the time of the next contract renewal, whichever comes first, in an effort to provide both boat owners and marinas with standardised terms and conditions and eliminate disputes and issues between parties. The new attestation service will be available online with a seamless process and follows the same principles as Abu Dhabi Tenancy Law.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “The launch of the Code of Practice, marks a key milestone on our journey to support the emirate’s infrastructural development and enhancing Abu Dhabi's leading position as a world-leading maritime capital.

“The CoP reflect our long-term strategy within DMT to develop a sustainable maritime sector”, H.E. Al Sahi added, explaining, “In addition to providing the regulatory foundation for the safe and efficient use of our marine facilities, the new code will instil innovation and the use of digital technologies across the maritime industry as part of our journey to prepare for the next fifty years. Looking forward, the code will play a vital role in promoting the growth of commercial maritime activities in Abu Dhabi, while helping facilitate our collective drive towards a sustainable non-oil economy right here in the UAE.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “The decision to introduce an integrated Code of Practice will serve to optimise the experience for all users of marinas within Abu Dhabi, and ensures that the emirate’s commercial marine facilities maintain the highest international safety and security standards.”

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com