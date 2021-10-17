News
Abu Dhabi: New AI-backed system to ease court services for residents

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 17, 2021

Digital interface to determine case's type, competent court, obtain a case number, date for hearing

An Artificial Intelligence-backed Interactive Case Registration (ICR) service has been rolled out at Abu Dhabi courts to ease services for residents.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) on Sunday launched the first-of-its-kind initiative in the world to enable court users to file their cases without the need to be fully conversant with the applicable laws and court procedures. The service permits users to complete proceedings by interacting with the digital service. They feed data to determine the type of the case and the competent court and obtain a case number and a date for the first hearing in the case.

Al Abri noted that the digital initiatives of the Judicial Department have achieved a qualitative leap in improving the quality of services provided to court users and in developing the judicial system in line with the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi government.

The official explained that the Interactive Case Registration service relies on Artificial Intelligence to accurately and promptly determine the type of lawsuit, the competent court, and the applicable fees, through easy steps. A user-friendly interface ensures accuracy and speed, using the connection with other government databases to retrieve case party details, handle the digital payment and other procedures to complete the registration such as verifying the details of the parties and legal notices.

Authorities said the innovative digital initiatives and solutions put in place by the Judicial Department are reinforcing its global leadership, especially with the rollout of the 100 per cent remote litigation scheme, under its new 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The plan aims to ensure the court user's happiness by engaging in innovative judicial and legal services, providing a distinctive experience by leveraging on technical development and AI-supported smart services.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




