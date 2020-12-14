Abu Dhabi highlights sterilisation efforts: 485,000km disinfected in 227 days
Over 250 million litres of water and two million litres of disinfectants were also used during the national drive
The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) today highlighted the intensive disinfection drive it carried out during and after the national sanitisation programme in Abu Dhabi since the start of the pandemic.
In its efforts to protect public health, the centre deployed a 972-strong task force of disinfection specialists, engineers, supervisors, technicians, cleaners and administrative staff.
The team worked for 10 hours a day over 227 days (till November 8). They completed a total of 1.8 million man hours, and cleaned and sanitised areas 229 areas and neighbourhoods in the capital.
The centre noted that over 250 million litres of water and two million litres of disinfectants were used to deliver “significantly positive results” throughout the sanitisation drive.
An average distance of 2,050 kilometres were covered per day, making for a total of 485,000 kilometres in all.
Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “To ensure optimal results from our participation in the national disinfection programme, Tadweer ramped up its operations by increasing workforce strength and operating hours throughout the programme.
“We are proud of the outstanding role played by our teams throughout the disinfection program, which demonstrates their commitment and dedication towards protecting the lives of the people in the UAE,” he added. “Such efforts articulate Tadweer’s strategic objectives of ensuring a clean, safe, healthy, and sustainable environment for all.”
-
Weather
Weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6.1°C ...
Residents will also experience light to moderate winds, freshening at ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Winter in UAE to begin on December 21: Astronomer
Temperatures could dip below 5 degrees Celsius in some areas. READ MORE
-
Education
What students must do amid hints of CBSE exams...
CBSE school heads in the UAE say the postponement of the board exam... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Firefighters rein in electric transfomer blaze in ...
Fire had broken out on Saturday at 9 pm. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai