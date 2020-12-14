Abu Dhabi highlights sterilisation efforts: 485,000km disinfected in 227 days

Over 250 million litres of water and two million litres of disinfectants were also used during the national drive

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) today highlighted the intensive disinfection drive it carried out during and after the national sanitisation programme in Abu Dhabi since the start of the pandemic.

In its efforts to protect public health, the centre deployed a 972-strong task force of disinfection specialists, engineers, supervisors, technicians, cleaners and administrative staff.

The team worked for 10 hours a day over 227 days (till November 8). They completed a total of 1.8 million man hours, and cleaned and sanitised areas 229 areas and neighbourhoods in the capital.

The centre noted that over 250 million litres of water and two million litres of disinfectants were used to deliver “significantly positive results” throughout the sanitisation drive.

An average distance of 2,050 kilometres were covered per day, making for a total of 485,000 kilometres in all.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “To ensure optimal results from our participation in the national disinfection programme, Tadweer ramped up its operations by increasing workforce strength and operating hours throughout the programme.

“We are proud of the outstanding role played by our teams throughout the disinfection program, which demonstrates their commitment and dedication towards protecting the lives of the people in the UAE,” he added. “Such efforts articulate Tadweer’s strategic objectives of ensuring a clean, safe, healthy, and sustainable environment for all.”