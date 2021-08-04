Abu Dhabi grants Emergency Department status to Burjeel Medical City

Hospital can now provide critical care to patients affected by acute, life-threatening conditions.

Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City has received the Emergency Department license issued by Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

This certification will allow the facility to provide critical care to patients affected by acute, life-threatening conditions.

The Emergency Department is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, resuscitation beds for life-threatening cases, telemetry monitoring beds for those requiring comprehensive medical management.

Additionally, it provides expedited care for minor emergencies via the fast-track zone. The hospital has a designated area for pediatric and critical care. Patients with minor injuries will be taken care of at the fast-track zone, while the needs of the children will be met exclusively at the pediatric emergency care.

The specialised centre offers round-the-clock comprehensive paediatric emergency care. Furthermore, it provides sub-speciality services including, quaternary medical care outside of the emergency department throughout the day, satellite blood bank, 24-hour imaging services, and ambulance services.

Dr. Zuhair Al Sharafi, Director and Head of the Emergency Department at Burjeel Medical City, said, "At Burjeel Medical City, we are capable and equipped with all the resources to take care of the healthcare needs of any emergency case – adult or paediatric – coming to us."

The fast-track facility ensures minimal waiting time for patients coming to the emergency department with minor injuries. "We have developed a great system at the department that no patient coming to us shall wait for unnecessary hours," he added.