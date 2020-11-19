News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi govt staff must stay in emirate to avail HRA

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 19, 2020 | Last updated on November 20, 2020 at 03.23 pm
KHDH81 business team working with charts in the office

(Anna Berkut / Alamy Stock Photo)

In addition, eligible employees will receive an education allowance for the children who attend schools in the emirate

The Abu Dhabi Government has issued new housing policies for its employees, in a bid to strengthen family ties.

According to the new policy, highlights of which were shared by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on social media, the employees of government entities and companies who stay in Abu Dhabi will receive special benefits, depending on their job grade.

Emirati employees who live in Abu Dhabi will receive full housing allowance in line with their job grade while non-Emirati employees who own property in Abu Dhabi or rent it are entitled to full housing stipend, according to their job grade.

In addition, eligible employees will receive an education allowance for the children who attend schools in the emirate, the media office announced in a tweet.

The new policies will be implemented after one year to give enough time for employees to adjust their situation.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20201212/ARTICLE/201219692&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 