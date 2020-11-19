Abu Dhabi govt staff must stay in emirate to avail HRA

Filed on November 19, 2020 | Last updated on November 20, 2020 at 03.23 pm

The Abu Dhabi Government has issued new housing policies for its employees, in a bid to strengthen family ties.

According to the new policy, highlights of which were shared by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on social media, the employees of government entities and companies who stay in Abu Dhabi will receive special benefits, depending on their job grade.

Emirati employees who live in Abu Dhabi will receive full housing allowance in line with their job grade while non-Emirati employees who own property in Abu Dhabi or rent it are entitled to full housing stipend, according to their job grade.

The Department of Government Support has released housing policies for employees of Abu Dhabi government entities and companies that expand housing options while strengthening family ties and building communities.

In addition, eligible employees will receive an education allowance for the children who attend schools in the emirate, the media office announced in a tweet.

The new policies will be implemented after one year to give enough time for employees to adjust their situation.