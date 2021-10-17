Abu Dhabi: Giant cyst removed from 3-month-old baby's liver

A prenatal scan first showed a cyst in the liver measuring about 4cm, but it grew to 8cm shortly after the baby was born

A three-month-old baby born with a giant cyst in her liver has gotten a new lease of life after undergoing a life-saving surgery at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi.

A multidisciplinary team led by a paediatric surgeon at Burjeel Medical City performed a two-hour-long laparoscopic surgery to remove an 8-cm cyst.

A prenatal scan first showed a cyst in the liver measuring about 4cm. The news broke the heart of the couple who were joyfully expecting the arrival of their first child.

“Everything was going well. My wife was perfectly healthy and never experienced any complications. She was six months pregnant when a scan showed growth in the liver of our unborn child. We could not believe it,” the baby's father said.

However, they saw a ray of hope, as there were chances that the cyst might disappear on itself after the delivery.

Post-delivery scans found that the cyst was benign and not growing. It was a huge relief for the couple. But their happiness did not last long. A follow-up check-up after a month found the cyst had grown to 6cm.

“We were shocked. The doctor, who we were consulting, told us that the cyst has to be operated out and advised us to consult a paediatric surgeon,” said the father.

The couple took the baby to Burjeel Medical City, where Dr Rajasekhar Cingapagu, a paediatric surgeon, conducted a detailed MRI scan to reveal the size, position and the relation of the cyst to surrounding vital organs. It was found that the cyst had become 8cm and the baby had to undergo surgery.

Dr Cingapagu said: “Giant congenital liver cysts are rare and difficult to diagnose clinically. The cyst may affect other organs or rupture. It may also cause an infection or internal bleeding to worsen the condition.”

Teaming up with anaesthetists and neonatologists, Dr Cingapagu designed a treatment plan. After thorough deliberation, the doctors decided to proceed with laparoscopic surgery, which is now a gold standard in managing cysts that are large and accessible. It is less painful and enables faster recovery too.

The doctor removed the cyst successfully without any complications. Post-surgery, the baby was fit, healthy and responded well. Neonatologists assisted the baby in her recovery.

The relieved parents thanked the medical team at the hospital.

“We had been going through excruciating pain during the period. The doctors have been a great support to us. We are grateful to them, especially Dr Rajasekhar, for saving our child and being kind to us.”

The baby was discharged three days after the surgery.