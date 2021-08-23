Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal activity.
Three printing presses in Abu Dhabi have been busted for distributing massage advertisement cards. The presses printed over 100,000 cards to lure residents for massages at unlicensed places.
A gang of Asians ran the printing presses to distribute the cards in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport within 3 hours
>> Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13 million robbery
The Abu Dhabi Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal activity.
Brigadier-General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police via 8002626.
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000...
Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy forecast with a chance of fog
Humid by night and Tuesday morning READ MORE
-
Transport
Revealed: How Abu Dhabi students are learning to...
Drivers can be in jeopardy for non-compliance with road safety norms. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: New drive-through vehicle testing and...
The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expiry dates of residence visas of stranded...
The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021, the authority... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai villa, apartment prices to rise modestly in ...
It stands in stark contrast with other world property markets, where... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000...
Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Divorce cases in Sharjah halve in first 3...
The study also reports a 19 per cent increase in the number of new... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse
22 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school