Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards

Three printing presses in Abu Dhabi have been busted for distributing massage advertisement cards. The presses printed over 100,000 cards to lure residents for massages at unlicensed places.

A gang of Asians ran the printing presses to distribute the cards in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Abu Dhabi Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal activity.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police via 8002626.