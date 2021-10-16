Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to protect residents
Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has launched its annual flu vaccine campaign to protect residents across the emirate.
The drive is in line with the ‘Immunise Yourself, Protect Your Community’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health.
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting executive director of external therapeutic services, Seha, underlined that timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation.
“While many of us are starting to see life return to normal, it’s important that we stay alert of other viruses, such as seasonal influenza. We are urging everybody, particularly those in high-risk groups, to take their flu vaccine this year as this can reduce the risk of severe flu symptoms and lessen the chances of having serious flu-related complications that require hospitalisation," she said.
The vaccine is available free of cost for people above 50 years of age, children aged 18 years and below, people of determination and pregnant women and to all Thiqa card holders, Hajj and Umrah performers, and those with chronic diseases. Vaccination costs Dh50 for all other categories.
Dr Noura added: “We have worked closely with our partners to develop this annual campaign that increases access to the flu vaccine for all communities in Abu Dhabi, as well as all of our employees.”
The flu vaccine is available to all residents across Seha health centres and Covid-19 drive-through services centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
>> UAE: Leave gap of three weeks between flu shot and Covid vaccine, says top official
To book, people can call the Seha call centre 80050 or through the Seha app to schedule an appointment.
Vaccination is available through home visits, which costs Dh350. Booking for home visits can be made through 027116091 (Abu Dhabi) and 027111502 (Al Ain).
Companies can also call the same number. The vaccine is also provided during home care visits for elderly or chronically ill citizens and residents.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair ...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Europe
Don't just talk, act on climate change: Queen...
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE to experience humid weather over the coming...
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on...
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to...
Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year mission...
Shuttle to become first solar-powered spacecraft to venture far from... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda,...
The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ride to let cyclists pedal along Sheikh...
Registration now open for event's second iteration READ MORE
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday
15 October 2021
Travel
3-day weekend: UAE residents' top 10 destinations revealed