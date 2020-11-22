Abu Dhabi employee's plea for 'unfair pay' compensation rejected
The woman claimed her colleagues were getting higher wages compared to her despite the fact that she had been promoted as a team leader.
A female employee has lost a lawsuit in which she had demanded Dh932,000 from her former employer in compensation for paying her a lesser wage compared to her colleagues.
In her lawsuit, the Arab woman said she was working as the contact team leader for the company with a monthly pay of Dh21,220. She claimed her colleagues were getting higher wages compared to her despite the fact that she had been promoted and assigned with the position of a team leader.
She added that her employer was hesitant in providing her with a certificate of experience after she resigned, which deprived her the chance of getting new jobs. She demanded that the employer pays her Dh932,000 for cheating her and for the damages.
The employer's lawyer requested the case to be rejected as it was baseless and served no purpose as each company had their own policies and each employee was hired differently based on their expertise, skills and services they render to the firm which determines their pay.
After hearing from both parties, the Abu Dhabi civil court rejected the case and ordered her to pay the defendant’s legal expenses. The judge said the employee didn’t present any evidence showing that the company failed to implement policies of its human resources department in allocating equal wages for workers or had breached its commitment in implementing her job contract.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
