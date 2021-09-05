Abu Dhabi employees participate in Emirati Genome Programme
The programme will eventually help advance preventative and personalised healthcare in the UAE for all Emiratis
Employees of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have contributed blood samples to the Emirati Genome Programme.
The programme aims to sequence the complete genome of as many citizens as possible to support better prediction, prevention and treatment of genetic and chronic illnesses.
Saeed Ali Al Fazari, executive director, Support Services Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “DCT Abu Dhabi has taken part in this programme to support Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and give back to the community, as part of its commitment to its corporate sustainable development principles. The Emirati Genome Programme represents a milestone in our nation’s journey, as it aims to create a comprehensive Emirati genetic map to help enhance health services and provide the best healthcare solutions for our community.”
Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Operations Officer, G42 Healthcare, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the team at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for their participation in the Emirati Genome Programme. With the support of UAE nationals, we can continue to push the boundaries of healthcare practices under the visionary leadership of the UAE and provide cutting-edge solutions for all who live here and future generations.”
DCT Abu Dhabi’s corporate sustainability development principles align with the Emirati Genome Programme, which will eventually help advance preventative and personalised healthcare in the UAE for all Emiratis.
The success of the Emirati Genome Programme depends heavily on the participation of UAE nationals across the country. The more participants the Emirati Genome Programme has, the more comprehensive the resulting genetic data will become, creating a rich base for scientists and medical professionals to build the Emirati reference genome.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog, rise in temperature likely on...
The National Centre of Meteorology says the weather will be fair in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Masked gang given a year in jail for...
The four men stole a safe from the business READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE to attract 100 coders every day
The country aims to increase the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Data Law to let individuals control how info...
It will limit entities' use of personal data for profit. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Government
'Principles of the 50' to guide UAE in new era
All departments must adhere to and use the 10 principles of the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far