Abu Dhabi employees participate in Emirati Genome Programme

The programme will eventually help advance preventative and personalised healthcare in the UAE for all Emiratis

Employees of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have contributed blood samples to the Emirati Genome Programme.

The programme aims to sequence the complete genome of as many citizens as possible to support better prediction, prevention and treatment of genetic and chronic illnesses.

Saeed Ali Al Fazari, executive director, Support Services Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “DCT Abu Dhabi has taken part in this programme to support Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and give back to the community, as part of its commitment to its corporate sustainable development principles. The Emirati Genome Programme represents a milestone in our nation’s journey, as it aims to create a comprehensive Emirati genetic map to help enhance health services and provide the best healthcare solutions for our community.”

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Operations Officer, G42 Healthcare, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the team at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for their participation in the Emirati Genome Programme. With the support of UAE nationals, we can continue to push the boundaries of healthcare practices under the visionary leadership of the UAE and provide cutting-edge solutions for all who live here and future generations.”

DCT Abu Dhabi’s corporate sustainability development principles align with the Emirati Genome Programme, which will eventually help advance preventative and personalised healthcare in the UAE for all Emiratis.

The success of the Emirati Genome Programme depends heavily on the participation of UAE nationals across the country. The more participants the Emirati Genome Programme has, the more comprehensive the resulting genetic data will become, creating a rich base for scientists and medical professionals to build the Emirati reference genome.

