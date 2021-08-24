News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi, Dubai safest cities in Middle East, Africa in 2021

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 24, 2021
Photo: Wam

The top regional ranking reinforces the emirate's position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.


Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the safest cities in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Safest Cities Index 2021.

The UAE capital scored “very high” for health security and infrastructure security, Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted, quoting EIU.

Reinforcing its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest, Abu Dhabi has topped the regional ranking in all four iterations of the Safe Cities Index since 2015.

In January, the UAE capital was ranked the world’s safest city for the fifth year in a row, with Sharjah and Dubai among the top 10, in a survey conducted by data crowd-sourcing website Numbeo.

ALSO READ:

>> It's official: Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world

Abu Dhabi has ranked ahead of 431 cities around the world as per Numbeo’s Quality of Life index with a score of 88.46 per cent for safety.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210715&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719370&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 