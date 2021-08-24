Abu Dhabi, Dubai safest cities in Middle East, Africa in 2021

The top regional ranking reinforces the emirate's position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the safest cities in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Safest Cities Index 2021.

The UAE capital scored “very high” for health security and infrastructure security, Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted, quoting EIU.

#AbuDhabi has been ranked the safest city in the Middle East and Africa by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safest Cities Index 2021. pic.twitter.com/hgCthT8EOT — (@admediaoffice) August 24, 2021

Reinforcing its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest, Abu Dhabi has topped the regional ranking in all four iterations of the Safe Cities Index since 2015.

Abu Dhabi & Dubai top regional cities in the Safe Cities Index 2021 by @TheEconomist. #UAE pic.twitter.com/pM65v8rvCd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

In January, the UAE capital was ranked the world’s safest city for the fifth year in a row, with Sharjah and Dubai among the top 10, in a survey conducted by data crowd-sourcing website Numbeo.

Abu Dhabi has ranked ahead of 431 cities around the world as per Numbeo’s Quality of Life index with a score of 88.46 per cent for safety.

