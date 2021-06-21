Abu Dhabi, Dubai police add Toyota’s 2022 Land Cruiser to fleet

The vehicle has been added to Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police and Civil Defence fleets.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police and civil defence forces have strengthened their fleets with the highly-anticipated Toyota’s 2022 Land Cruiser 300.

In line with the UAE’s road to 50 and to celebrate the delivery of it’s the all-new Land Cruiser to the first customers, Al-Futtaim Toyota surprised first 50 buyers of the vehicle with a special reception at its showroom in Dubai Festival City on June 20.

“Customers were invited to the showroom to receive their all-new Land Cruiser 300 at an exclusive midnight drive event last night, greeted by fireworks and a water salute by Dubai’s Civil Defence accompanied by Dubai Police,” said a statement from Al Futtaim Automotive.

Yousuf Al Raeesi, director of government affairs and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Motors said, “Since the World Premier of the all-new Land Cruiser 300 earlier this month, we have been waiting to be able to get it into the hands of our customers here in the UAE.”

“As the UAE is gearing up to celebrate the next 50 years it was fitting to celebrate our first 50 customers,” he added.

