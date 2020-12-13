News
'Abu Dhabi' doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel

Reuters/Jerusalem
Filed on December 13, 2020
Reuters

Doughnuts, called "sufganiyot" in Hebrew, are a popular fare in Israel during the current holiday of Hanukkah.

Customers are lining up at a Jerusalem bakery-cafe for the “Abu Dhabi” doughnut, a date-flavoured confectionery inspired by Israel’s new relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Doughnuts, called “sufganiyot” in Hebrew, are a popular fare in Israel during the current holiday of Hanukkah, in which Jews traditionally eat deep-fried delicacies.

This year, pastry chefs Itzik and Keren Kadosh put a new twist on the treat.

At their Cafe Kadosh, they devised the Abu Dhabi doughnut, filled with cream made from dates shipped by the UAE’s Jewish community, with a nougat crown topped with an edible gold leaf. It sells for 22 shekels ($6.76), compared with 18 shekels ($5.50) for a regular doughnut.

The new product, Itzik Kadosh said on Sunday, was a way “to appreciate the peace process” upon which Israel and the UAE have embarked.

Three months ago, Israel and the UAE signed a US-brokered deal to normalise relations.




