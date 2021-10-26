Abu Dhabi Dialogue: Pakistan Industries Minister arrives in Dubai with delegation
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
Pakistan Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has arrived in Dubai to lead the Pakistani delegation at the sixth ministerial-level Abu Dhabi Dialogue to be held till October 29, the Consulate-General of Pakistan in Dubai said.
On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, Bakhtyar will accept the chairmanship handing over to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during the ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, October 27.
“For the first time, Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years, from 2022-2023 due to the efforts of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development,” said the Mission.
Amidst the ADD summit, the minister will lead the Pakistani delegation at the sidelines meetings with Ministers of the prominent state members followed by the tour to Dubai Expo 2020.
During the visit, the minister will also meet with a group of traders and investors based in the UAE to expand joint ventures in Pakistan's industrial sector.
“It is worth mentioning that as a state-led Regional Consultative Process (RCP), the ADD aims to enable safe, orderly and regular labour migration in some of the world’s largest temporary labour migration corridors,” a statement from the Consulate read.
The Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) was established in 2008 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination. The ADD consists of the twelve Member States of the Colombo Process (CP) and six Gulf countries of destination as well as Malaysia. Pakistan started participating in the consultations of ADD since 2016.
