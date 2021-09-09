Abu Dhabi delivery worker gets Dh70,000 compensation for accident injuries
Man was hit while riding his motorcycle to deliver foodstuff to a customer
A delivery worker who sustained severe injuries when a car rammed into his motorbike on an Abu Dhabi road has been awarded Dh70,000 in compensation.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the insurance firm that covered the motorist who caused the crash to pay the compensation to the Asian worker.
Official court documents said the worker had filed a lawsuit against the insurance company demanding Dh300,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the accident.
In his lawsuit, he said the car hit him while he was riding his motorcycle to deliver foodstuff to a customer. He suffered serious injuries and spent months in hospital. The only person working in his family, he suffered a huge loss in income as he could not work for a long time.
He asked the court to instruct the insurance firm to compensate him for his losses.
The judge assigned forensic doctors from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to examine the injuries and other damages.
After hearing all parties, the judge ruled that the Asian man be compensated Dh70,000 for the injuries.
The court also ordered the insurance firm to pay for the man’s legal expenses.
