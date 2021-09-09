News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi delivery worker gets Dh70,000 compensation for accident injuries

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 9, 2021
Alamy

Man was hit while riding his motorcycle to deliver foodstuff to a customer


A delivery worker who sustained severe injuries when a car rammed into his motorbike on an Abu Dhabi road has been awarded Dh70,000 in compensation.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the insurance firm that covered the motorist who caused the crash to pay the compensation to the Asian worker.

Official court documents said the worker had filed a lawsuit against the insurance company demanding Dh300,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the accident.

In his lawsuit, he said the car hit him while he was riding his motorcycle to deliver foodstuff to a customer. He suffered serious injuries and spent months in hospital. The only person working in his family, he suffered a huge loss in income as he could not work for a long time.

He asked the court to instruct the insurance firm to compensate him for his losses.

The judge assigned forensic doctors from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to examine the injuries and other damages.

After hearing all parties, the judge ruled that the Asian man be compensated Dh70,000 for the injuries.

The court also ordered the insurance firm to pay for the man’s legal expenses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210901&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210909985&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 