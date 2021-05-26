News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi: Court orders private hospital to pay Dh200,000 for botched-up treatment

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 26, 2021
Alamy

The patient lost 45 per cent of vision in his left eye


A private hospital in Abu Dhabi has been instructed to pay Dh200,000 in compensation to a patient, who lost 45 per cent of his vision in his left eye during a botched-up treatment, and also pay for his legal expenses.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance gave its verdict after the hospital authorities, including the doctor, who conducted the surgical procedure, were found guilty of gross medical negligence.

The physician didn’t follow the standard scientific principles while conducting the surgical procedure, the court said.

Court documents revealed that the patient filed a lawsuit against the hospital authorities, demanding Dh1 million in compensation for physical, moral, and material damages after he lost 45 per cent of his vision in his left eye after the surgical procedure.

The complainant claimed that he visited several hospitals for further treatment. He complained of suffering for more than six months and was unable to perform his duties.

An investigation carried by a group of medical experts revealed that he was a victim of gross negligence and erroneous treatment.

To make matters worse, his right eyesight is also weak, the experts concluded.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210518&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519080&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 