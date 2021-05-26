Abu Dhabi: Court orders private hospital to pay Dh200,000 for botched-up treatment

The patient lost 45 per cent of vision in his left eye

A private hospital in Abu Dhabi has been instructed to pay Dh200,000 in compensation to a patient, who lost 45 per cent of his vision in his left eye during a botched-up treatment, and also pay for his legal expenses.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance gave its verdict after the hospital authorities, including the doctor, who conducted the surgical procedure, were found guilty of gross medical negligence.

The physician didn’t follow the standard scientific principles while conducting the surgical procedure, the court said.

Court documents revealed that the patient filed a lawsuit against the hospital authorities, demanding Dh1 million in compensation for physical, moral, and material damages after he lost 45 per cent of his vision in his left eye after the surgical procedure.

The complainant claimed that he visited several hospitals for further treatment. He complained of suffering for more than six months and was unable to perform his duties.

An investigation carried by a group of medical experts revealed that he was a victim of gross negligence and erroneous treatment.

To make matters worse, his right eyesight is also weak, the experts concluded.

