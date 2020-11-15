News
Abu Dhabi cops stress role of family in child safety

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 15, 2020

Officers told parents to seek help from authorities concerned or psychologists if they notice unusual behaviours among children.

Families must act as the "first line of defence" protecting children from being bullied, the country's cops have said.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday urged parents to monitor the behavioural changes in their children and not to ignore the aggressive behaviours — both in verbal and physical forms.

Officers also told parents to seek help from authorities concerned or psychologists if they notice unusual behaviours among children.

"Parents must be in touch with school authorities to ensure their ward's wellness and address any behavioural changes," said the police. "They must discuss with social workers on ways to deal with bullying and aggression — whether they originate from children or exposed to them by their peers," the force added.

In an awareness message on Twitter, the police said bullying can negatively impact community members. "We should respect others and behave well to reflect our genuine traditions. Parents need to tell their children not to treat others based on their appearance, skin colour or ethnic backgrounds. We are all humans who have feelings and don't accept being offended. We should behave well to make people happy, not angry."

The police also warned against electronic games that incite violence due to their severe psychological effects on the children. Games can detach children from reality and simulate murder scenes, said officers.

"It is important to verify the nature of games and applications used by young people and regulating the time they spend in their practice," they said.

Families may consult specialists at the Abu Dhabi Police social support centres or Aman at 8002626.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

