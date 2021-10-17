Abu Dhabi: Construction worker gets Dh500,000 compensation after falling from height

He suffered from multiple body fractures, including to his spine

A construction worker, who suffered from multiple body fractures, including to his spine after falling from a height, has been given Dh500,000 in compensation for the injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the construction firm that employed the 38-year-old Asian man to pay him the cash in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered.

Official court documents stated that the man was on duty at a construction site in Abu Dhabi when he accidentally fell from a 10-meter height and landed on the ground.

He was immediately transferred to the emergency department of a hospital, where he was treated after suffering from severe injuries.

A medical report said the worker sustained multiple fractures in his body, including the cervical and dorsal vertebrae or spine and could no longer perform his duties.

Ten days after the incident occurred, the Asian was transferred back to his home country for further treatment. His employer, however, did not provide him with his dues.

The worker’s lawyer had filed a lawsuit against the company on his behalf.

The lawyer demanded Dh5 million in physical, moral and material damages suffered by his client as a result of the fall from the 10-meter height.

He said the man was the sole provider for his family, but due to the injuries that badly affected his back bone, he could not work or do anything by himself.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: 5 get death sentence for killing businessman, stealing Dh109,000 from him

>> Dubai: Woman ordered to pay Dh2,000 for posting messages with husband on Instagram

The lawyer said the criminal court had earlier convicted and fined the construction firm after it was found guilty of negligence and violating safety measures at the construction site, which caused the worker to fall.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge ruled that the company pays the worker Dh500,000 in compensation for the injuries.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com