Abu Dhabi commercial courts adopt English for non-Arabic speakers
Move will facilitate access to justice system and simplify procedures for more transparent litigation.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted English as a second language in a number of its commercial court procedures.
About 25 new forms in both English and Arabic, including a template for settlement/reconciliation agreements between disputing parties and minutes of session will be made available within the Conciliation, Case Management and Expert divisions.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that ADJD begun the process of adapting bilingual litigation since November 2018 in order to facilitate access to the justice system by removing the language barrier for non-Arabic speakers and simplify procedures for a more transparent litigation.
He added that the new forms are paperless and support the remote litigation system and utilise electronic editing features such as dropdown lists and digital signature functions. This is also in line with the precautionary measures towards limiting the spread of Covid-19.
-
News
Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better:...
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
News
'Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better'
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man assaulted with knife in a tiff over spilled...
Worker reports to Dubai Police despite receiving threats from owner. READ MORE
-
Education
New calendar for Sharjah schools issued
All private schools are obligated to the minimum number of school... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews