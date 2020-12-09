News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi commercial courts adopt English for non-Arabic speakers

WAM/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 9, 2020

(WAM)

Move will facilitate access to justice system and simplify procedures for more transparent litigation.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted English as a second language in a number of its commercial court procedures.

About 25 new forms in both English and Arabic, including a template for settlement/reconciliation agreements between disputing parties and minutes of session will be made available within the Conciliation, Case Management and Expert divisions.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that ADJD begun the process of adapting bilingual litigation since November 2018 in order to facilitate access to the justice system by removing the language barrier for non-Arabic speakers and simplify procedures for a more transparent litigation.

He added that the new forms are paperless and support the remote litigation system and utilise electronic editing features such as dropdown lists and digital signature functions. This is also in line with the precautionary measures towards limiting the spread of Covid-19.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219686&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR0wkCnzaM7z8Fp6Rz_--Vhp4T_7vPL4u4V8RQnLu2Ha5Oi7J_QcJ5S5OX0&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 