Abu Dhabi campaign teaches residents how to trash waste
The drive encourages motorists and residents to dispose of waste in designated bins.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a campaign to educate residents about the correct way to dispose waste. Run by Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the drive encourages motorists and residents to dispose of waste in designated bins.
The drive is being implemented in multiple languages.
The drive features awareness videos posted on social media channels to highlight the need to avoid random waste disposal. These videos explain the types of colour-coded waste bins found on pavements and streets to ensure efficient segregation at source.
They also educate people how to properly dispose of waste in buses, passenger waiting areas and other public spaces; and outline the penalties for those flouting the rules.
