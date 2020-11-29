News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi campaign teaches residents how to trash waste

Filed on November 29, 2020

The drive encourages motorists and residents to dispose of waste in designated bins.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a campaign to educate residents about the correct way to dispose waste. Run by Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the drive encourages motorists and residents to dispose of waste in designated bins.

The drive is being implemented in multiple languages.

The drive features awareness videos posted on social media channels to highlight the need to avoid random waste disposal. These videos explain the types of colour-coded waste bins found on pavements and streets to ensure efficient segregation at source.

They also educate people how to properly dispose of waste in buses, passenger waiting areas and other public spaces; and outline the penalties for those flouting the rules.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201211&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219722&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 