Abu Dhabi: Awareness drive to crack down on illegal modification of buildings

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 1, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The campaign also highlights the need for landlords to carry out regular maintenance of their properties


A campaign has been launched against illegal modification of buildings and unlawful partitioning of apartments to ensure residents' safety. The awareness drive - initiated by Abu Dhabi authorities - also highlights the need for landlords to carry out regular maintenance of their properties.

The Abu Dhabi department of municipalities and transport (DMT) said it has joined hands with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in this campaign, which targets residents, property operators, contractors and owners of all residential properties. The aim of the drive is to reduce the phenomenon of random housing in the emirate by educating people on how to implement safety measures and comply with licences and procedures for appropriate uses.

“The campaign aims to promote a safety culture and make people aware about the dangers of improperly modifying properties or failing to periodically check safety equipment,” officials said in a statement.

Authorities have sent direct messages to residents, operators and owners to emphasise on the importance of complying with regulations, with a series of awareness videos on ways to implement safety measures and rules for changing property specifications.

They have called on residents to adhere to laws regarding documentation and modification of property specifications, and to ensure that all security and preventive safety procedures are followed. These include providing clear and fluid exits in the event of a crisis, providing and reviewing fire extinguishers, and smoke and heat detectors for early warning systems.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




