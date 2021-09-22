Abu Dhabi authority targets over 2 million animals in livestock vaccination campaign

Move part of ADAFSA's efforts to enhance emirate's biosecurity system

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the launch of the 13th livestock vaccination campaign for 2021-2022 against diseases affecting animals in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to enhance the biosecurity system, animal immunity and prevent the proliferation of animal diseases.

ADAFSA said the campaign vaccinates different livestock species, including sheep and goats, against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), sheep, goats and cattle against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and goats against contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPP).

Rashid Al Rasas Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Livestock Sector at ADAFSA, said the campaign, which will continue until May 2022, aims to improve animal immunity, control and eradicate epidemic diseases, thus enhancing the biosecurity system in Abu Dhabi.

He added that 2,104,169 animals (sheep, goats and cattle) would be vaccinated against FMD, while 917,412 would be vaccinated against the CCPP.

"ADAFSA's efforts target the need to reduce the use of veterinary medicines, eradicate diseases in the long term, thereby developing the livestock sector, and sustain the food security system," said Al Mansouri, stressing that ADAFSA's commitment is to provide the best-approved vaccines to enhance animal immunity.

Al Mansouri also asked Abu Dhabi's livestock owners to cooperate with the vaccination teams. He affirmed the importance of following the campaign guidelines to help protect livestock and prevent the spread of diseases.