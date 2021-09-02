News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi announces winners of fire prevention awareness video competition

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 2, 2021
File photo used for illustrative purpose

Total cash prize of Dh30,000 distributed among the top three winners of the competition


The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has announced the winners of the students award competition for the best "awareness video clip" in fire prevention and safety.

A total cash prize of Dh30,000 was distributed among the top three winners of the competition.

Laila Ahmed Muhammad Bashir, whose video clip topped the competition, was awarded Dh15,000. Muhammad Saeed Muhammad Al Yamahi’s won the second position. He was given Dh10,000, while Amal Muhammad Suleiman Al Hammadi, who came in third place, received Dh5,000.

The videos presented by the students highlighted safety requirements at homes, as well as the causes of fires and the various prevention methods.

The videos also showed what to do when a fire breaks out, including how to use manual fire extinguishers and how to evacuate families from homes.

The competition is in line with the framework of the authority's keenness to create a safe and sustainable community. It also aims to encourage students from secondary schools, universities and colleges to produce content that will create awareness about fire prevention fire and promote safety.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210316&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210319228&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 