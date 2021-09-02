Abu Dhabi announces winners of fire prevention awareness video competition

Total cash prize of Dh30,000 distributed among the top three winners of the competition

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has announced the winners of the students award competition for the best "awareness video clip" in fire prevention and safety.

A total cash prize of Dh30,000 was distributed among the top three winners of the competition.

Laila Ahmed Muhammad Bashir, whose video clip topped the competition, was awarded Dh15,000. Muhammad Saeed Muhammad Al Yamahi’s won the second position. He was given Dh10,000, while Amal Muhammad Suleiman Al Hammadi, who came in third place, received Dh5,000.

The videos presented by the students highlighted safety requirements at homes, as well as the causes of fires and the various prevention methods.

The videos also showed what to do when a fire breaks out, including how to use manual fire extinguishers and how to evacuate families from homes.

The competition is in line with the framework of the authority's keenness to create a safe and sustainable community. It also aims to encourage students from secondary schools, universities and colleges to produce content that will create awareness about fire prevention fire and promote safety.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com