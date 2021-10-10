News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi announces special pension payment scheme

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 10, 2021
File photo

The new scheme applies to pension fund members who received their end-of-service benefits before May 20, 2020

Members of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) have been exempted from paying part of their current salary to purchase previous end-of-service periods, the authorities have announced. Instead, they can pay for these periods at their original value.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office on Sunday said the move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The exemption — which supports ongoing efforts to provide high-quality retirement services for UAE nationals — applies to ADPF members who received their end-of-service benefits before May 20, 2020.

Members should submit a request for their purchase within a three-month grace period, starting Sunday, October 17. Reimbursements can then be paid in full or in instalments over 60 months.

After the grace period, the cost of purchasing previous end-of-service periods will be calculated at 26 per cent of the pensionable salary at the time of request.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210106&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210109468&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 