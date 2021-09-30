Abu Dhabi Airport wins best retail environment award in London
The award was based on extensive feedback from a panel of consumer bloggers, vloggers and expert insight from thousands of international travellers
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has announced it won first prize for 'Best Airport for Retail Environment 2021' at the Global Travel Retail Awards, held recently in central London.
The corporate sponsors, TRBusiness and m1nd-set, revealed the much-anticipated awards based on the extensive feedback from a panel of consumer bloggers, vloggers and expert insight from thousands of international travellers, independently sourced from m1nd-set’s unique database.
Now in its fourth year, the consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards continues to deliver tangible value for entrants and supporters, providing a hallmark of trust and confidence in the products and services offered to – and voted by – consumers.
Francois Bourienne, chief commercial officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be acknowledged with such a prestigious win, which recognises the hard work of all our colleagues in making Abu Dhabi International Airport one of the leading airport retail experiences in the world."
"This is only the beginning, as we look to grow our retail offer and continue to make Abu Dhabi Airport a fantastic and enjoyable experience for travellers."
