News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi: 9 construction firms fined, 43 warned for violating rules

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 15, 2021
Photo: Supplied

Violations were detected during inspection campaigns on 490 construction sites

Nine construction firms in Abu Dhabi were fined and 43 others warned after authorities caught them flouting rules.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality said the violations included not complying with safety measures and improper dumping of wastes at construction sites. These were detected during inspection campaigns carried out on 490 construction sites over the recent weeks.

The civic body also conducted safety awareness among workers at 438 construction sites.

The campaign was conducted by the municipality in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer). The emphasis was put on cleanliness of construction sites, separating construction waste and not burning them at the sites.

The municipality highlighted the importance of adhering to public safety conditions to safeguard the aesthetic view, protect passers-by and neighbouring buildings from falling waste, equipment and building materials, and enforce health and safety standards.

Authorities have urged all contractors and consultants to follow environmental, health and safety measures in order to protect the safety of workers at construction sites and to preserve the environment.

The municipality also called on owners of construction sites and their employees to support its efforts to maintain public safety.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210809&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809224&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 