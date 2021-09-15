Abu Dhabi: 9 construction firms fined, 43 warned for violating rules

Violations were detected during inspection campaigns on 490 construction sites

Nine construction firms in Abu Dhabi were fined and 43 others warned after authorities caught them flouting rules.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality said the violations included not complying with safety measures and improper dumping of wastes at construction sites. These were detected during inspection campaigns carried out on 490 construction sites over the recent weeks.

The civic body also conducted safety awareness among workers at 438 construction sites.

The campaign was conducted by the municipality in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer). The emphasis was put on cleanliness of construction sites, separating construction waste and not burning them at the sites.

The municipality highlighted the importance of adhering to public safety conditions to safeguard the aesthetic view, protect passers-by and neighbouring buildings from falling waste, equipment and building materials, and enforce health and safety standards.

Authorities have urged all contractors and consultants to follow environmental, health and safety measures in order to protect the safety of workers at construction sites and to preserve the environment.

The municipality also called on owners of construction sites and their employees to support its efforts to maintain public safety.

