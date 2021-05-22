- EVENTS
Abu Dhabi: 800 exhibitors from 46 countries to participate in book fair
The book fair will comprise of more than 104 virtual and physical sessions
More than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries will participate in the week-long 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from Sunday.
The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
The book fair, running till May 29, will also comprise of more than 104 virtual and physical sessions. The activities will be held in cooperation with more than 20 local and international cultural institutions and organisations.
The winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, who will be honoured in a virtual ceremony on Monday evening, will host a seminar on Tuesday at the book fair. Also, there will be programmes and seminars hosted by authors and publishers, who will discuss the latest trends across the publishing industry. Additionally, there will be many artistic performances.
Strict precautionary and preventive measures have been implemented at the exhibition centre to ensure the safety of visitors and participants.
There will be use of thermal scanners, sanitisation and disinfection procedures, and disinfectant fogging machines. Everyone will be required to have a negative result for PCR test with 48-hour validity reflecting on Al Hosn app, wearing of masks and following social distancing is mandatory across the facility.
The entry is free, but prior registration is mandatory to obtain an electronic access card.
>> Timings: 9am to10pm (Sunday to Saturday), 4pm to 10pm on Friday
>> Registration: Can be done through the official website www.adbookfair.com or through the mobile app.
