Abu Dhabi: 170 motorists fined Dh1,000 each for littering

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 18, 2021
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

They were also given six black points each.


The Abu Dhabi Police have fined 170 motorists for throwing trash on roads and in public spaces during the first half of 2021.

According to traffic laws in place in the UAE Capital, the fine for throwing trash on the streets while driving is Dh1,000 and six black points.

The police have appealed to residents to dispose trash in designated places.




