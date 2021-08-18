Abu Dhabi: 170 motorists fined Dh1,000 each for littering
They were also given six black points each.
The Abu Dhabi Police have fined 170 motorists for throwing trash on roads and in public spaces during the first half of 2021.
According to traffic laws in place in the UAE Capital, the fine for throwing trash on the streets while driving is Dh1,000 and six black points.
# | #_ 170 " "— (@ADPoliceHQ) August 18, 2021
Abu Dhabi Police fine 170 motorists for littering on roads
170
:https://t.co/EZlBjBDAlz pic.twitter.com/tiaPzJSWgz
DON'T MISS:
>> Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to give them flowers, not fines
The police have appealed to residents to dispose trash in designated places.
-
Transport
E-55, W-29 among 100 fancy Dubai vehicle number...
Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, August 22. READ MORE
-
Government
Dh4,000 Golden Visa package for doctors in Abu...
The Golden Visa has been launched to boost Abu Dhabi's development... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the...
Dusty conditions during the day. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: 25 members of Sharjah Girl Guides attend...
NASA engineer Sylvester Shanle inspires participants during... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Golden Visas for humanitarians announced
The news was announced on the eve of International Humanitarian Day,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE govt giving Dh5,500 cash per month? It's fake ...
The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi travel: Those with US, UK visas...
An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 170 motorists fined Dh1,000 each for...
They were also given six black points each. READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse