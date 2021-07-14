Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel

The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries following the Abraham Accords.

The United Arab Emirates officially opened its Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, marking another milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries following the Abraham Accords.

The event was held in the presence of Israel’s new President Isaac Herzog, UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and other local officials.

The historic occasion included the raising of the UAE flag, a ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and comes two weeks after the inauguration of Israel’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi during the first ministerial visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Great honor to open the UAE Embassy in Israel. The UAE's commitment to the Abraham Accords is unbreakable and is now cast in concrete here, in Tel Aviv. @UAEinIsrael #UAEinIsrael pic.twitter.com/Xl1WgILGhB — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) July 14, 2021

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Al Khaja spoke about the human spirit as the main force driving the relations forward.

Israeli president @Isaac_Herzog and UAE Ambassador @AmbAlKhaja stand during the National Anthem Ishy Biladi in Tel Aviv after the flag raising ceremony pic.twitter.com/nb1pD6GjbC — Michal Divon (@michaldivon) July 14, 2021

“This Embassy will serve not only as a [place] for diplomats but as a base for our task to continue to build our new partnership… to build a new paradigm of peace and to provide a model for a new collaborative approach,” said Al Khaja.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described both countries as innovative nations with shared values whose relationship will benefit the entire region.

“The opening of this embassy is an important milestone in our shared journey towards a future of peace, prosperity and security for the Middle East,” said Herzog.

The Embassy inauguration took place in coordination with the visit of UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi who was hosted by her Israeli counterpart Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.

The UAE and Israel on Tuesday signed a first cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture that will focus on research and innovation and include the advancement of developments in the fields of water management and irrigation.