Abraham Accords: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to receive coveted US award

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince honoured for peace efforts with Israel, expanding religious tolerance in UAE

As the world marks the first anniversary of the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has been named as the recipient of a prestigious US award.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy has announced that it will present its Scholar-Statesman Award to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The award recognises his leadership in securing the breakthrough peace agreement between the UAE and Israel, as well as his commitment to expanding religious tolerance at home.

The institute will honour Sheikh Mohamed at its Scholar-Statesman Award gala in New York City on November 18.

Institute executive director Robert Satloff said: “Through his bold and visionary act, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed led the way for peace between Israel and the UAE and paved the road for three other Arab countries — Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan — to make their own agreements for full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

“His pioneering leadership made possible the first agreements between Israel and Arab nations in more than two decades and raised the bar on what constitutes full, warm peace between Arabs and Israelis.

“Moreover, at home, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has opened the Emirates to believers of all Abrahamic faiths. The flowering of churches, synagogues and related religious institutions in the UAE sets a new standard for religious tolerance, one hopes, countries around the region begin to emulate.”

Recognising peace efforts

The institute’s Scholar-Statesman Award celebrates outstanding leaders, who, through their public service and professional achievements, “exemplify the idea that sound scholarship and a discerning knowledge of history are essential to wise and effective policy and the advancement of peace and security in the Middle East”.

Previous recipients include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, former US President Bill Clinton, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

