Abraham Accords: National Day wishes for UAE all the way from Israel

With passenger flight services now open between the UAE and Israel, people from both sides are excited to travel.

As the UAE celebrates its 49th National Day today, wishes are pouring in from the Emirates’ new friend and ally, Israel.

The UAE-Israel partnership is setting an example for the rest of the countries in the Middle East and both countries are reaping the fruits of peace, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“When the UAE succeeds, Israel succeeds. And when Israel succeeds, the UAE succeeds,” said the PM in his special National Day wish to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to all the citizens of the country.

“Since the signing of the historic peace treaty between us, Israel-UAE relations have been moving ahead rapidly, quicker than we anticipated,” said Netanyahu.

The UAE signed the US-brokered peace deal — the Abraham Accords — on September 15, thus becoming the first GCC country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with its Jewish neighbour.

Member of Israel’s parliament Knesset Michal Cotler-Wunsh said: “It is with great pleasure that I wish our new friends in the UAE a Happy 49th National Day!”

She said the Abraham Accords represent a “potential paradigm shift in the Middle East” and a historic pivot from rejectionism to three yesses: “Yes to recognition, yes to negotiation, and yes to peace with Israel”.

Yoseph Hadad, a popular blogger from Jerusalem, said he wants to wish UAE a happy national day and use the opportunity to welcome all UAE citizens and residents to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

“I am looking forward to coming and seeing Dubai and Abu Dhabi, too.”

Jonathan Serero, chief editor of I24 television channel, said his wish is for the UAE and Israel to “live in peace forever”.

“It will be important to build a bridge of mutual recognition. A bridge of peace. A bridge of prosperity and a bridge of respect between our two peoples. Between our two religions,” said Serero.

Raphi Bloom, co-owner of travel website Totally JewishTravel.com, said: “I want to wish all citizens of the UAE a happy National Day.

“Post-Covid, many people are excited by the prospect of increased tourism to the UAE and we look forward to celebrating with you in person.”

Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights attorney from Tel Aviv, said he is truly inspired by the UAE people, their warmth and sense of spirit and creativity. “It gives me such tremendous joy to stand in Jerusalem, the bridge between our faiths, to wish our dear friends in the UAE the happiest of national days,” said Ostrovsky, who is involved in a number of civil society initiatives.

Yael Zamir, a medical doctor and MD and CEO at fertility clinic Embryonics, said she is excited to send warm blessings to the UAE. “Happy National Day! We wish you happiness, good health and great success. This was a very special year for both nations and we wish the coming year will be full of surprises and new friendships. Marhaba!”

Social media feeds in Israel are also abuzz with national day wishes, with people posting pictures of the country’s flag.

