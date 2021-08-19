News
Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 19, 2021
Wam

The two leaders review ways of further consolidating the friendship and strategic cooperation ties between the nations.


Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation discussed with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, the latest developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of establishing security and stability in the Asian country.

This came during a phone conversation wherein the two leaders also reviewed ways of further consolidating the friendship and strategic cooperation ties between the UAE and the UK.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for the efforts of the international community to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan.

Raab thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the support provided by the UAE to evacuate British citizens as well as the Afghans who helped the Kingdom over the past 20 years.




