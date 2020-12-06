98 artists depict 50 years of UAE

Called Vision49, the art exhibitions include works on 49X49 size canvases depicting present, past and future of UAE.

Ninty-eight artists have joined hands for a month-long patriotic art exhibition dedicated to the growth and development of the UAE.

The two exhibitions — running until December 28 — are organised by a non-profitable art organisation Funun Arts, showcasing 98 artworks across two venues — 49 each at The Novotel at the World Trade Centre and Ibis One Central.

Called Vision49, the art exhibitions include works on 49X49 size canvases depicting present, past and future of UAE.

“All artists were provided with canvases of the same size to express themselves on the larger theme of ‘Moving towards the Future Through Arts’,” said Shiba Khan, founder of Funun Arts.

“All the artworks are based on UAE’s glorious past, present and what it is looking to achieve in the next 50 years,” she added.

Khan said that providing all artists with the same canvas size was done not only keep uniformity but also highlight how the UAE treats its residents and citizens — with equal love, care and respect.

Artworks depict various aspects from people and architecture to showcasing the profound Arab culture and heritage.

Pakistani artist Rubab Zahra incorporated Arabic calligraphy, silhouette painting and pop style in her artwork City of Opportunities. “My artwork depicts the UAE’s past (black and white mode), present (silhouette style) and future (pop art), to show how the country has developed immensely but is still connected to its heritage.”

Indian artist Shweta Daryani has two artworks on display.

“My first artwork United Together shows several Arab women clad in flag-coloured abayas standing together overlooking the Dubai skyline. I feel the UAE has empowered Arab women and is leading by example when it comes to women empowerment,” she said.

“My second artwork Midas Touch shows dazzling gold trees with black branches going deep in the soil. The black branches of the golden trees represent the oil as one of the many resources that triggered the economy and prosperity of UAE. The trees signify the unity between all the seven emirates and the deeply textured blue colour represents the warmth of this country and the diversity and culture.”

Forty students displayed 10 artworks at the exhibition with four students working on one artwork.

