914 vehicles impounded at homes in Ajman since July, police say
85 per cent violations related to speeding and jumping red traffic lights
About 914 vehicle owners in Ajman have availed of an at-home impoundment scheme since the initiative was launched in July, the police have said.
About 85 per cent of these vehicles were ordered impounded for speeding-related violations and jumping red traffic lights, the police’s Traffic and Patrols Department said.
Instead of keeping the vehicles in the impoundment lot, they were allowed to keep them in private parking spots. A smart GPS tracker ensures that the vehicle is not moved beyond 30 metres.
914 pic.twitter.com/SzpcAICtjs— ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) November 22, 2020
The service fee is Dh500 for the first month and Dh100 for each additional month.
Major Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, head of Traffic Investigation and Control Department, said motorists can avail of the service by submitting a request at the Traffic and Licensing Services centre. A technical team then installs the GPS tracker to the vehicle. “If the vehicle moves beyond 30 metres, its owner is fined and the seizure period increased.”
