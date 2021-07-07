9-year-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day; rides in supercar

The potential police officer was given a tailor-made uniform and picked up in a supercar for the special tour.

A young boy, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, got to live his dream for a day.

Nine-year-old Saoud Ahmed Salem Alkaabi got to wear the prized Dubai Police uniform and had an exclusive tour of the force’s headquarters.

Also read:

Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish of riding in luxury patrol

UAE: Dubai Police grant sisters' wish to ride in luxury cop car

The potential police officer was given a tailor-made uniform and picked up in a supercar for the special tour.

The boy from Kalba became an officer for a day, thanks to the Dubai Police and the Emirates Literature Foundation.

Saoud’s visit to the Dubai Police headquarters was made possible after Captain Sayed Ali Abbas Al Sayed heard about his ambition to join the force.

The boy is the first winner of the Middle East edition of Voices of Future Generations. It is organised by the Emirates Literature Foundation on behalf of Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Goodwill Ambassador for the initiative for the Gulf Region, who sent Saoud a special message of commendation prior to his visit.

Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform

Sheikha Hissa said: “We are very proud of Saoud. The competition lets children have their say about changing our world for the better and encourages them to think more deeply about how we treat our planet and each other.

“The hero of Saoud’s story stands up to bullies to defend his friend, which reflects Saoud’s own passion for justice and determination to oppose intolerance and discrimination.

9-year-old kid of determination gets to be a Dubai cop for a day

“I am delighted that the Dubai Police have recognised Saoud's virtues and aspiration to join the police and provided him with this fantastic opportunity. His desire to improve our society and protect the rights of others is an example to us all and will serve him well in the future.”

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, praised their “future recruit”.

“Saoud demonstrates his commitment to being a good citizen by taking on tasks to help others, such as digging gardens and volunteering in local businesses. His awareness of the wider issues that make a difference to the community is evident in the themes he has tackled in his story. It would be a pleasure to enrol him when he gets to the right age, and I am sure he will have a distinguished career ahead of him.”