9 men nabbed for trying to sell over a million narcotic pills in UAE

The Sharjah Police identified the suspects in 12 hours.

A gang of nine Asian men who were planning to sell more than a million narcotic pills in the country had been arrested in Sharjah.

In an operation called ‘Lightning Force’, the group was caught with a massive haul of the controlled anti-anxiety drug Xanax that was worth more than Dh15 million, the Sharjah Police said.

Lt-Col Majed Al Asam, director of the Sharjah Police’s anti-narcotics department, said the operation was carried out in response to a tip-off about the gang’s attempt to sell the drugs. The police were able to intercept calls that confirmed the group’s plan.

A task force was formed to gather information and, within 12 hours, all nine gang members had been identified and their location tracked down.

The men tried to conceal their identities and mislead the cops, but the vigilant team of the Sharjah Police managed to pin them down. Under the operation Lightning Force, the Sharjah Police — in coordination with other authorities in the country — caught the gang red-handed at their accommodation.

The group confessed to the crime during the investigation. They also admitted to storing the drugs at several points in different emirates. All nine suspects had been referred to Sharjah’s public prosecution.

Lt-Col Al Asam called on the public to report any suspicious activity by calling the police’s hotline 8004654 or by sending an e-mail to dea@shjpolice.gov.ae. Residents can do their part in preventing such crimes and keeping their communities safe by cooperating with the police, he added.

