8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, December 9
Abu Dhabi tolls, a clinic of eternal youth in Dubai and where you can see Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton perform live this weekend, it’s all in 8@8 with David Light
-
Weather
Weather alert: Rough seas, 50kmph wings and rain...
Waves could reach heights of 8 feet, NCM warns. READ MORE
-
News
Clinic to reverse human ageing to open in Dubai
Aviv Clinics Dubai in Jumeirah Lake Towers will open early next year. READ MORE
-
News
UAE lauds efforts to boost Gulf unity
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made... READ MORE
-
News
Ayurveda clinic opens in Abu Dhabi
The facility has six treatment rooms with therapy equipment that were ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews