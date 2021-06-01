6-day holiday: UAE residents set to get longest break this month

Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on July 1, 2021 at 08.58 am

Residents have a total of five long breaks this year.

UAE residents are likely to have a six-day long break this month on the eve of Eid Al Adha.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

Depending on the moon sighting, employees will get a four-day break during Eid Al Adha including one day on Monday, July 19 (Zul Hijjah 9) for Arafah Day, followed by three days of Eid holidays from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22. Combining the break with a two-day weekend will make it a six-day break in the UAE.

Eid Al Adha’s six-day holidays will be the longest break for the residents this year. In total, UAE residents have five long breaks this year.

UAE residents enjoyed five-day holidays during Eid Al Fitr from May 11 to May 15.

DON'T MISS:

>> UAE public holidays: You must be paid extra salary for working during break

The next long breaks will take place in August on the eve of Islamic New Year, and then again in October to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The last break will be in December on the eve of the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com