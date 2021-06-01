6-day holiday: UAE residents set to get longest break this month
Residents have a total of five long breaks this year.
UAE residents are likely to have a six-day long break this month on the eve of Eid Al Adha.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Depending on the moon sighting, employees will get a four-day break during Eid Al Adha including one day on Monday, July 19 (Zul Hijjah 9) for Arafah Day, followed by three days of Eid holidays from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22. Combining the break with a two-day weekend will make it a six-day break in the UAE.
Eid Al Adha’s six-day holidays will be the longest break for the residents this year. In total, UAE residents have five long breaks this year.
UAE residents enjoyed five-day holidays during Eid Al Fitr from May 11 to May 15.
DON'T MISS:
>> UAE public holidays: You must be paid extra salary for working during break
The next long breaks will take place in August on the eve of Islamic New Year, and then again in October to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The last break will be in December on the eve of the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
RTA to suspend Smart Salik app from December
Customers can use Dubai Drive app or Salik website for transactions READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Indian Ayurveda doctor gets Golden Visa
Seven generations of her family have been practicing Ayurveda... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to return Dh50,000 Mahr money to ...
The plaintiff stated that a man on behalf of her husband paid Dh100,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE students get Diana Award for making a...
We bring you the stories of four young Diana Award winners from the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers ...
249 passengers on flights from UAE, Qatar, Israel and Singapore are... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Summer Surprises: 10 weeks of sales...
Two of Dubai’s most famous and best-loved landmarks will... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta variant dominant strain in coming months:...
96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant. READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold bounces back; 24K trades at Dh215 per ...
Investors are now awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Bollywood
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews